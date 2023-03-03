Let’s find out who the new competitors of the new edition of L’Isola Dei Famosi will be

Without any shadow of a doubt”The Island of the Famous” is one of the most loved and followed programs in the world of Italian television. Ilary Blasi’s return to the small screen is getting closer and closer. Therefore, in the course of the last few hours the official competitors of the new edition of the famous reality show have been revealed. Let’s find out all the details together.

After the separation with Francesco Totti, Ilary Blasi is ready to return to the helm of management in the new edition of L’Island of the Famous. There are currently 15 competitors who will leave for Honduras over the next few weeks. Once they arrive on the island, before jumping from the helicopter, they will have to wait period of isolation about 10 days. Only after completing this procedure can they become shipwrecked to all effects.

The first installment is scheduled for the day April 17, 2023. After the numerous rumors that emerged about the first competitors, the full cast. “TvBlog” took care of bringing out some anticipations. According to reports from the portal, at the moment the cast of the form conducted by Ilary Blasi it is made up of eight men and seven women. However it is not excluded that in the course of the next few weeks some other names could be added given that this year the castaways will play in pairs.

Between new competitors we find Alessandro Cecchi Paone who will participate together with his boyfriend Simone Antonio Antolini. Other than that great returnwe will also see new faces such as Gian Maria Sainato, Christopher Leoni, Marco Pedrolin and Gianmarco Onestini.

For what concern female cast, among the future castaways we will find Claudia Motta, Fiore Argento and Elga Enardu. Finally, Pamela Camassa, the Brazilian model Helena Prestes and Cristina Scuccia will also be the protagonists of their first adventure in Honduras. Furthermore, alongside Ilary Blasi, Enrico Papi and Vladimir Luxuria will be present in the studio as commentators.