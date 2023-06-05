Isola dei Famosi 2023 streaming and live TV: where to see the eighth episode

This evening, Monday 5 June 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the eighth episode of Isola dei Famosi 2023 is broadcast, the new edition of the reality show hosted, for the third consecutive year, by Ilary Blasi. Special Envoy to Honduras Alvin. In the studio the commentators Vladimir Luxuria and, for the first time, Enrico Papi. The 16 castaways on the beaches of Cayo Cochinos at the start of the reality show will be divided into three tribes: that of women, that of men and that of couples. Where to see the Isola dei Famosi 2023 live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The program, as mentioned, is broadcast at 21.45 on Canale 5.

Famous Island 2023 live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow the reality show in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. But it doesn’t end there. The section dedicated to Isola within the site and app Mediaset Infinity will be the point of reference for fans: live streaming, unpublished clips, photo galleries and news updated daily will allow fans to always stay informed about the events of the programme. In the area dedicated to videos, it will be possible to find exclusive clips and interviews, as well as the on-demand content of the television episodes.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Isola dei Famosi 2023 on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are scheduled live on Canale 5? In all – for the moment – 10 episodes will be aired: the first on Monday 17 April 2023; the tenth and – probably – last Monday 19 June 2023. At the moment no doubling is foreseen, therefore the program hosted by Ilary Blasi will only be aired on Monday evenings, in prime time. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):