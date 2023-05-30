Isola dei Famosi 2023, nominations: the competitors nominated today, May 29th

Which competitors (shipwrecked) ended up in nominations during today’s episode, Monday 29 May 2023, of the Famous Island 2023? Ending up at risk of elimination were… NEWS UPDATE…

How to vote

How do you vote (televoting) for the competitors of the Isola dei Famosi 2023? Like last year, it will be possible to vote for the various shipwrecked candidates via website, app and text message. But let’s see the ways in detail:

MEDIASET PLAY APP: By accessing the free application from your smartphone or tablet, the viewer will find the “VOTE” button active. Just select it and register to express your preference.

By accessing the free application from your smartphone or tablet, the viewer will find the “VOTE” button active. Just select it and register to express your preference. WEBSITE: It will be possible to vote directly from the official website of the broadcast (www.isola.mediaset.it). Within the “VOTE” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user will be able to cast their vote.

It will be possible to vote directly from the official website of the broadcast (www.isola.mediaset.it). Within the “VOTE” section, after registering in a few simple steps, the user will be able to cast their vote. SMART TVs: The updated list of devices enabled for the televoting service is available on the website https://www.mediasetplay.mediaset.it/info/mediaset-play-su-tv-e-decoder. It will be sufficient to tune into Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Play app, register and then participate in televoting.

The updated list of devices enabled for the televoting service is available on the website https://www.mediasetplay.mediaset.it/info/mediaset-play-su-tv-e-decoder. It will be sufficient to tune into Canale 5 and press the “Up Arrow” key to access the Mediaset Play app, register and then participate in televoting. SMS: When Ilary Blasi launches televoting during the episode, viewers will be able to vote by sending an SMS to 477.000.2. The user will receive an SMS confirming the validity of the vote at a maximum cost of 0.16 euros, depending on their operator.

Streaming and TV

We have seen the competitors of the Isola dei Famosi 2023 in nominations, but where to see the various episodes on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the reality show in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.