Isola dei Famosi 2023, eliminated: who was eliminated today, April 17th

ISLAND OF THE FAMOUS 2023 ELIMINATED – Who was eliminated at the end of today’s episode, Monday 17 April, of Isola dei Famosi 2023? Having to leave the Canale 5 reality show was… NEWS UPDATE…

Cast (contestants)

The cast of the castaways of the Island of the Famous 2023 promises sparks. The winner will receive the final jackpot of 100,000 euros in gold tokens (half of the amount will be donated to a charity proposed by the winner himself). But who are the competitors in the new edition of the Canale 5 reality show? At the start the group will be divided into three:

“Tribe of Women” Silver Flower

Nathaly Caldonazzo

Pamela Camassa

Corinne Clery

Claudia Motta

Helena Prestes

Cristina Scuccia

“Tribe of Men” Christopher Leoni

Andrew Lo Cicero

Marco Predolin

“Couple Tribe” Alessandro Cecchi Paone and boyfriend Simone Antolini

Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise

the Jalisses (Alessandra Drusian and Fabio Ricci)

Streaming and TV

We have seen the eliminations of the Isola dei Famosi 2023, but where to see the episodes on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the reality show in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programmes Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.