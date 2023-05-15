Isola dei Famosi 2023: the advances (cast and competitors) of the fifth episode

Tonight, Monday 15 May 2023, at 21.45 on Canale 5 the fifth episode of Isola dei Famosi 2023 is broadcast, the new edition of the reality show hosted, for the third consecutive year, by Ilary Blasi. Special Envoy to Honduras Alvin. In the studio the commentators Vladimir Luxuria and, for the first time, Enrico Papi. The 16 castaways on the beaches of Cayo Cochinos at the start of the reality show will be divided into three tribes: that of women, that of men and that of couples. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Advances

During the fourth episode of the reality show there were many moments that were as engaging as they were revolutionary. Among these the disappearance of the Tribe of the Coppiados in Playa Tosta. A delicate emotion was perceived in Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise when they embraced their wives again. In televoting, during the fourth episode of Isola dei Famosi 2023, Gianmaria, Fiore, Helena, Marco and Paolo ended up. While the leaders are Pamela and Luca.

Since last week, Ilary Blasi has been informing the castaways that the Accopiados no longer exist. What does that mean then? That each competitor will be in the hands of himself and will be able to count only on his own abilities, like everyone else. Alessandro Cecchi Paone, surprised by this change of rules, immediately expressed his disagreement: “With Simone or nothing!”. The story then continued and ended in a “radical” way: Simone, who had not already been able to participate in last Monday’s episode, withdrew for health reasons. And Alessandro Cecchi Paone followed him. At this point, the Accopiados team really “extinct”. With the remaining males entered the Hombres. And the females in the chicas. Which didn’t calm the spirits. Given that a dispute immediately broke out between Gianmaria and Mazzoli. While on the island of Sant’Elena there is a clash between Nathaly and Christopher…

Streaming and TV

Where to see the Isola dei Famosi 2023 live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, is broadcast on Monday evenings at 21.45 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow the reality show in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

But it doesn’t end there. The section dedicated to Isola within the site and app Mediaset Infinity will be the point of reference for fans: live streaming, unpublished clips, photo galleries and news updated daily will allow fans to always stay informed about the events of the programme. In the area dedicated to videos, it will be possible to find exclusive clips and interviews, as well as the on-demand content of the television episodes.