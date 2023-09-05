The future of Pirelli in F1

The beginning of the first free practice sessions of the Italian Grand Prix obviously focused the attention of the enthusiasts on the Italian realities present in the Temple of Speed, starting with the awaited performance of Ferrari in Monza. However, beyond the Rednot even the Pirellisole supplier of tires in Formula 1. In fact, the Milanese company is ready to lay the foundations for next season, the last before the contractual expiry stipulated with the FIA.

Optimistic island

In this regard, to the microphones of Sky Sports F1the Pirelli Motorsport Director does not seem to have expressed pessimism, Mario Islandwhich he seems quite confident about possibility of a renewal from 2025 forward: “The issue of renewal is quite complicated, because it doesn’t just concern F1 but also F2, F3 and the F1 Academy – commented – there are details that need to be discussed and verified, but we’re at a good point because the commercial offers have been proposed for a few weeks. Clearly time seems diluted because there was the summer break, during which everything stopped for three weeks, but it hasn’t been that long. In any case, I think both the FIA ​​and F1 have all the elements to be able to make a decision, and I hope it will come. I guess it’s a matter of days, even if there isn’t a deadline as instead there was for the technical part, for which there is no specific date by which an answer must be provided, but we are positive”.

The new format returns to Monza

In addition, Isola also expressed his opinion on the format of theAlternative Tire Allocationswhich will be used this weekend in Monza for the first time after the Hungarian Grand Prix: “We have already seen this in Budapest – he recalled – and I think that qualification was interesting with the obligation to use the three compounds. The rider is more in difficulty because he has to adapt quickly to the different level of grip. I personally continue to be a supporter of this format which was not decided by Pirelli, but is part of a series of experiments that the FIA, F1 and all the teams are carrying out with a view to sustainability to reduce the use of the number of sets of tyres. The problem in Budapest is that the PL1s were wet, and the teams would like to another more linear race weekend with a drier trackas it should be this weekend in Monza”.