Isola 2022 the former shipwrecked Davide Di Porto claims to be in misery after his participation in the reality show signed Mediaset. The latter participated in L’Isola dei Famosi in the 2010 edition as the program was still conducted by Simona Ventura on Rai Due.

Di Porto over the last few days has explained the unexpected conditions in which he has been living for some time now. The great success received after his participation in the reality show guaranteed him during the first months of the hosted in various TV programs.

Not only that, the former castaway took part in several red light films which unfortunately did not give him a chance to emerge. Now, he is many years away, Davide Di Porto he confessed during a long interview with the weekly Nuovo, his very precarious economic condition.

The latter has left all readers surprised, stating that he lives by hanging out and cannot make it to the end of the month. The former castaway de The Island of the Famous thus brought to light his difficult condition and the failure of his various jobs from 2010 to today.

Isola 2022 the former castaway in misery: “I live by expedients”

Davide Di Porto revealed some background of his private life and the difficult conditions in which he has been living for several months. The latter in fact, interviewed by the weekly New oneexplained that he cannot find work and that he lives by selling items taken from the garbage.

“With the red light cinema I stopped for some time. And I’m not ashamed to say it: today a field of gimmicks and I look for objects and things to sell in the garbage. However I don’t steal anything from anyone“ explains the former castaway.

Di Porto then goes on to state: “The televisions have cleared customs in certain areas of work as a simple job, but it leads to despair if you have a minimum of sensitivity and heart. People stop me on the street and ask me why, in the midst of that mob of unknown castaways there are The Island of the Famous I’m not here too “.

“Do they call characters like Country Cousins ​​and expired playboys like Antonio Zequila and not me? This is a striking case of… Di Porto phobia! (…) The TV threw me like a waste after exploiting me. The leaders are afraid of me, but I am not afraid of them. I still have so many things to tell and to do, I don’t give up and if the work isn’t there, I’ll make it up! ” ends Davide Di Porto.