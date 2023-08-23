Isokyrö | The police raided the school in the middle of the school day – One arrested

Police says that he caught a minor in Isossakyrö in South Ostrobothnia on Wednesday.

The emergency center received a report about a threat to a student at Isonkyrö school around 11:45, the police say in their release.

“It was a threat of violence against one of the school’s students by another young person. The threat is in the possession of the police,” says the inspector Pauli Latvanen In a release from the Ostrobothnia Police Department.

No one was injured in the situation

The incident is being investigated as an illegal threat. According to the police, the follow-up will be handled with the social authorities.