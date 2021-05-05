Under Armor is a unique case of growth in a completely crowded sector, something like a coca-cola tsunami under a rain of mind. The brand was founded by Kevin Plank, a player on the University of Maryland football team in 1996, just 25 years ago, without a clear business vision. Plain and simple Kevin was fed up with the undershirt that protected him from the huge protections used in football. They got soaked, they didn’t perspire, they had to be changed constantly over the course of a workout and they became a burden rather than a help. Kevin realized that compression tights didn’t get wet and breathed well, so he went the extra mile, designing a jersey with the fabric of compression tights for football players. Under Armor (“Under Armor” in Spanish) was born in Kevin’s grandmother’s garage.

Kevin started calling all his football contacts and selling them his jerseys. The garment worked, in 1996 it had orders worth $ 17,000. In 1997 it billed $ 100,000. And in 1999 something happened to him that all entrepreneurs dream of, his T-shirt appeared on the big screen dressed by actor Jamie Foxx in Oliver Stone’s film “Anyone Sunday”, the rest is history.

How is it possible that an amateur brand found a niche in such a competitive sector in no time? It must be remembered that Adidas or Nike monopolized a business battlefield in which brands such as Le Coq Sportif (sponsor of the Spanish National Team at the time), the Finnish Karhu or the Italian Kappa fought in copper. The normal thing would be to think that Under Armor’s strategy was a kind of corporate Blitzkrieg, but I don’t think so. There is an anecdote of Kevin at the beginning of his adventure that makes one think otherwise. Although his product was very well received, something was wrong in the finance and controlling department in Grandma Plank’s garage, Kevin did not have enough liquid to pay the bills. So neither short nor lazy he went to the casinos with what he had in the bank, to tempt his luck and “triple” his capital. It goes without saying that making good the saying “who plays out of necessity loses out of obligation”, Kevin Blanck lost every penny So much so that he had to call his family members to pay for his gas back home and to borrow money to be able to face the debts of a company, which the truth is that it sold. Nine years later, the UA brand was listed on the stock market.

Kevin Plank was not a financial genius, but he knew perfectly well what the problems of athletes were, and surely with an extraordinary power of conviction. Under Armor’s success is best explained by focusing on the amazing technical innovations it has launched. Under Armor during these years, innovations that provide real solutions to a large mass of athletes.

Yesterday UA presented its new Iso-Chill jersey, within the 2021 collection. A base layer prepared for the days of harsh heat with the function of keeping the body as cool as possible. If in 1996 the humidity caused the design of a breathable T-shirt that was kept dry, in 2020 the heat, one of the great enemies of athletes, we will see in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, has been the reason for Iso technology -Chill.

Iso-Chill It is a nylon fabric with a special shape of the thread, in the form of a ribbon. According to UA engineers, this shape dissipates heat from the skin just as quickly as ice cools a liquid. And this effect is increased with the titanium dioxide treatment, to absorb UVA rays, implemented in the fabric. The promise of UA is that garments built with Iso-Chill technology delay the maximum VO2 reached by the athlete between 7-12%.

When practicing an activity with very hot heat, VO2 max is reached. much earlier, with noticeable performance deterioration. If the intensity of the exercise is high, heat stress becomes the protagonist of the activity. The reason is that in the struggle to keep the body temperature constant, the central nervous system, skeletal muscle and cardiovascular circulation fight for the supply of blood, which is becoming thicker due to the loss of water. This implies that at 31 ºC an athlete is exhausted 45 minutes earlier than if he trains at a temperature of 11 ºC (Galloway & Maughan, 1997). But it is also that during exercise at that temperature the power can be 6.5% lower and the lactate in the blood shoots up. To dissipate excess heat, the body perspires and if it reaches 2% of body mass, skeletal muscle metabolism is altered and the viscosity of the blood changes, causing a brutal drop in performance. Under Armor ensures that With Iso-Chill garments, an athlete can endure with their performance up to 5.4 minutes longer than without them. This may seem irrelevant for a cycling or trail running fan, but for a professional athlete, five minutes is a whole world.How many Champions League finals have been lost in less!

Proven in high intensity indoor court training. With a silky touch, it is very comfortable. The cold thermal sensation when dressing is very evident, similar to the leather of an armchair in the shade, undoubtedly its great potential occurs in open spaces with maximums above 25 ºC and sunny days. The armpits and lower back have laser perforations to accelerate perspiration.

Constructed with the same fabric, they have breathability acceleration panels in the English and perforations on the back and hamstrings. Incorporates a side pocket for technology