Psychologist Thijs Launspach is a psychologist and stress expert and author of the book Breeding pressure . He marvels at modern working and gives tips every week for more happiness and less stress at work. Today: mental storage capacity

They were everywhere in the parental home: post-its, with lists written by my mother in pencil. Shopping lists (‘Cottage cheese!’), lists of tasks (‘Bring newspaper to Jorien’) and other things that should not be forgotten (‘Passport!’). On the table, at the front door and on the landing: you could just expect those yellow sticky notes. As a teenager I often had to chuckle about it. You just remember that, don’t you? So it will never happen to me!

Damn, how wrong I was. What I didn't know then is that your brain only has a limited amount of working memory. You can store a certain number of bits of information on your internal hard drive before it gets full – error! Before you know it you're trying to remember what you just forgot. There was something else, but what exactly?

Colleague at your desk

Trying to use your head as a storage room is a recipe for chaos and stress. Yet in our modern (work) existence we constantly appeal to our mental storage capacity. Then you are working on a task for which you use part of your processing space. Say: send an email to your boss. Before you know it, you're interrupted by an app ('Lunch this afternoon at 12:45!'), a colleague is at your desk ('Is the plan finished tomorrow afternoon?') and the phone rings: a nervous customer. And oh yes, you have to remember that you will be taking pasta sauce on your way home later. And all that in one head! It's no surprise that sometimes things get messy. How about that lunch? And when was that plan due?

The mind is not for storing things – you better not try to keep all kinds of things in your head. So says David Allen in his book Getting Things Done. His solution: as soon as a piece of information enters your head, you write it down immediately, somewhere where you can easily find the information – a notepad, document or email to yourself. This way you don't have to worry about forgetting, and you can use your head for what it is good at: creative thinking and problem solving. With an empty hard drive, your head turns much more smoothly.

Since I know that, I have (digital) lists everywhere. Great, because remembering is no longer necessary. If I ever have teenagers in the house: let them chuckle, they will learn later.

Thijs Launspach is a psychologist and stress expert. He is the author of, among others, You are already enough – Mental health in a disturbed world (2022), Work can also be done (2020) and Fokking busy (2018).





Watch all our work and career videos here:





