They are the craziest playoffs ever. The Los Angeles Clippers confirm it by winning 119-111 in Salt Lake City without the injured Kawhi Leonard and dragged by the baskets of… Reggie Jackson. Which confirms the unlikely man of providence of their post season, the one who brings the Californians to just one victory from the first Conference final in franchise history. I’m ahead 3-2 in the series now.

The Clippers were just 11-9 records this season without Leonard so far. Yet they even win comfortably away from home. George finally convincing in a game that counts, scores 37 points, the little boy Mann places a spectacular and decisive dunk in the final. And they all bring the brick to the cause.

Utah disaster – But the responsibilities of the Jazz are enormous. They combine it big, unleashing a choral counter-performance that costs them the third defeat in a row. From a team with the best NBA record, even without Conley, even with Mitchell not at its best, it was legitimate and perhaps only right to expect more. They are short, very short, as a depth of rotation. But even among the owners only Bogdanovic “shows up” at the match. For the rest, Utah leaves the blank sheet after a great offensive 1st quarter. And now he finds himself back to the wall: a defeat from the umpteenth playoff disappointment to be added to the recent past. This would be sensational and unforgivable.

The words – Paul George enjoys it: “It was the most important game of the season, and we were without our best player. Everyone did well in his role, we limited turnovers. We were good at weathering the storm in the 1st quarter when a they came in every shot. We have a great opportunity now, we don’t want to go back to Utah. ” Then he greets mum and dad, drunk with joy.

The match – An illustrious absence for each part in the quintet. Leonard, who is not even in Salt Lake City for his right knee crusader injury, for the Clippers, and Conley, who has not yet tasted this series, although in doubt from race-1, for the Jazz. Mann holder in place of Kawhi. At the ready-via Bogdanovic scores from 3 points per repetition, moving the retina with the first 6 triple holds. It is 37-36 Utah after 12 ‘. 18 points from Bogdanovic and 10 from George. Defenses not received. The Jazz shoot 13/19 from the field, the Clippers 14/23. Rondo, injured his right knee and remained out in the last 3 games, returns at the beginning of the 2nd quarter. Clarkson scores a couple of impossible triples, Gobert’s tap-in is worth 56-46 Jazz. Morris and Gobert make friends in their own way: the referees get away with one coach on each side. 65-60 Utah at the end of 1st half. At the beginning of the second half, the Clippers put their heads back on Morris’ triple of 69-67, then they even climbed to +9 on Mann’s. The referees whistle too much: every slightest contact, and it becomes a technical foul that sanctioned Clarkson for using strong manners on Batum. Gobert with offensive rebound brings back under his own, exploiting the lack of a center on the court for the Californians, but a couple of unexpected Beverley baskets stop the bleeding for the guests, which even go up +10 when Mitchell and Bogdanovic come out, with Clarkson who suddenly seems paralyzed with fear. 92-83 for Los Angeles, which kept the Jazz at 27% in the 3rd quarter, after 36 ‘of basketball. The Clippers start the 4th quarter by shooting 0/4. Utah returns to -3. A senseless foul by Beverley before a throw-in gives the Jazz an extra free throw. But the triples of Jackson and Batum bring back the +10 Clips.

Nervi balances Clippers – This time they do not implode on the most beautiful. Utah tries to raise the crest: a hit by Gobert, with special effects, seems to change the inertia of the game, then Mitchell finally gets to work, bringing his team back to -3. But Jackson playing one on all, forcing shots without the slightest sense, raises the Clippers. Again and again. And Mann’s dunk on Gobert’s head is the photograph of the match. Clippers redeemed, Utah with mortal sin, to a repeat offender. from hell.

Utah: Bogdanovic 32 (1/3, 9/17, 3/4 tl), Mitchell 21, Gobert 17. Rebounds: Gobert 10. Assists: Ingles 6.

Los Angeles: George 37 (9/13, 3/9, 10/11 tl), Morris 25, Jackson 22. Rebounds: George 16. Assist: George 5.

June 17 – 07:53

