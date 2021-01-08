Politicians are trying to get the corona pandemic under control with numerous measures. But the number of cases of illness keeps rising – and with it the number of deaths. This consolidates the impression in Berlin that not enough is being done – or that the wrong thing is being done.

How long should schools close?

In the school sector, Berlin initially wanted to move furthest away from the recommendations of the federal government: While the Prime Ministers had agreed with the Federal Chancellor to keep the schools closed for the time being in view of the incidence values, Berlin initially planned to reopen a large part of the schools: already an estimated 100,000 students should come back on Monday.

This should not only apply to the immediate final years, but also to other grades, which would have affected around a quarter of the Berlin student body. Since these are adolescents and young adults who have higher infection values ​​than the other age groups, this decision by the Berlin Senator for Education Sandra Scheeres (SPD) was viewed particularly critically. Charité virologist Christian Drosten recently spoke of a three times higher proportion of infected people in this age group.

The students should only be taught in half study groups. Since the elderly in particular stand together in front of the school gates without a mask and drive across the city to their schools, many teachers, school administrators and now more and more coalition politicians as well as the CDU saw the risk as too great.

In addition, lunch should also be offered in the schools, so that the student body would have mixed there and the risk of infection would have increased. From January 18, grades 1 to 3 should also come back to schools in halved class sizes.

There was also vehement criticism of this, which is why Scheeres gave in on Friday evening. In Berlin, as elsewhere, compulsory attendance at schools remains suspended until at least January 25th. However, in consultation with parents and school supervisors, school administrators can open their schools on a voluntary basis from January 11th. Proponents of a strict lockdown are likely to criticize this as well.

Do stricter requirements have to be implemented in local transport?

There’s more going on in town than during the first lockdown in spring. Even Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) noted with concern this week. It is also evident in the S-Bahn and U-Bahn trains, trams and regional traffic – the trains and buses are full. While private contacts are restricted and people should only leave their homes for valid reasons, there are no requirements for local public transport, only the mask requirement.

According to the Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), the number of passengers is currently half of the usual level before the pandemic. In March, during the first hard lockdown, it was only 25 to 30 percent – and the trains and buses were far emptier.

It was up to the country chiefs to agree on stricter rules for local transport and to make adjustments. An expert from the Max Planck Institute had called for the number of passengers to be reduced to 25 percent of the available seats, as has been the case in Ireland since October.

Due to the high number of infections in rush hour traffic, only members of systemically relevant professions – hospital staff, fire brigade, police – are allowed to ride there. And only every fourth seat may be occupied. On the island, the tough rules led to falling infection rates.

In Berlin, the traffic administration and BVG point out that such strict requirements in local public transport cannot be implemented and cannot be controlled. In addition, up to 98 percent of passengers adhered to the mask requirement. Only the distance rule of 1.50 meters does not apply in buses and trains. Only in long-distance transport does Deutsche Bahn ensure that passengers are spaced apart on the train. According to the company, the occupancy rate is 20 to 25 percent.

Is the economy too loose?

In search of the guilty party for the persistently high number of infections, employers are also increasingly coming under fire. The call launched a good week ago under the keyword #MachtBueroszu by the Berlin Green Party politician Laura Sophie Dornheim triggered a broad debate: More than 100 concrete references about employers who force their employees to be in the office or at least hinder home office regulations are included Dornheim received. This list, which only shows a tiny part of the employers, also includes public law institutions, foundations, authorities and even the office of a member of the Green Bundestag.

The governing mayor Müller had recently criticized the companies that order their employees to work. Association representatives indignantly reject these accusations: “An unfair and one-sided phantom debate is being conducted here at the expense of the already badly battered economy,” says Beatrice Kramm, President of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IHK). “Entrepreneurs have a very vital interest in ensuring that employees are safe and can work safely.”

Those who can send their employees to the home office can do so – or organize the face-to-face work so that the risk of infection is minimized, says Kramm. Also, not every activity can easily be relocated to the home office. “There are also a number of employees who, at least occasionally, prefer to work in the office rather than at home.”

Christian Amsinck, general manager of the business associations in Berlin and Brandenburg, speaks of the “great degree of flexibility” that employers show in the crisis. Three out of four companies (76 percent) have made arrangements for mobile working at least for parts of the workforce, he says – and refers to figures from a nationwide analysis by the Munich Ifo Institute from the summer.

At that time it was shown that almost all companies (97 percent) with more than 500 employees make home office possible, but only 63 percent of the smaller companies with up to 49 employees. An IHK survey from August showed that around 20 percent of companies do not consider home office to be possible.

At least two thirds of Berlin companies would also enable mobile working. Now in the second lockdown and in view of the higher number of infections, the proportion is likely to be higher, the chamber suspects.

However, the surveys among companies seem to show that many companies also see the advantages of home office regulations – the associated digitization push, for example. The majority of its member companies reject statutory regulations. “Interventions by the state would therefore be completely out of place,” says Amsinck.

Were the health care measures too lax?

The clinics ordered measures comparatively early, so rescue centers and wards were divided up: for corona patients on the one hand, for non-Sars CoV-2 cases on the other. Visits were restricted and now largely prohibited. Most hospitals have postponed scheduled operations in order to conserve resources.

The situation is different in nursing homes, where – also because of the large number of operators – the response to the pandemic was different. Visiting bans have not existed for a long time. This is also because it is largely undisputed within the industry that the virus was often carried into the homes by employees, not by visitors. There was no evidence of a case in Berlin in which guests infected a resident, said Reinickendorfer medical officer Patrick Larscheid on Friday.

After fatal outbreaks in the fall, homes are now making massive use of rapid tests before staff and visitors are allowed in. These tests are easy to use, but error-prone; More often than the more complex PCR tests they show a negative result despite infection.

The person being tested feels safe, may behave more riskily, and could thus infect (more) people. Home operators, nurses and doctors point out that it is socio-psychologically advisable not to refuse visits from relatives to those who will often only live one year on average. In the meantime, it is said, unofficially from individuals from the Senate, that the homes were not in focus at the beginning of the pandemic, but that things are going better there now.

Nationwide, around 80 percent of those in need of care are not cared for in homes, but at home. There, in turn, relatives often look after who – understandably – are not controlled by the authorities. But there are also largely no rules for outpatient care services.

The Federal Association of Private Providers of Social Services (BpA) criticizes: “The federal states have neither a uniform concept for the implementation of vaccinations for outpatient nursing staff nor for the vast majority of people in need of care living at home.” Vaccination sites.

Also not yet vaccinated in Berlin: leasing workers who many hospitals and old people’s homes depend on. “In addition to making time-consuming appointments for each individual, queuing is the order of the day, although the nursing staff would be desperately needed for the care,” said BpA boss Bernd Meurer. More than four million people in Germany are in need of care.