Car editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘I completely agree with you about the risks. Driving lessons are still taught that you have to hold the steering wheel with both hands. But in practice, there is a great temptation to sit more comfortably, with one hand loose. I even catch myself doing it sometimes. It is true that more and more new cars have technology that can carry out steering corrections, but two hands on the wheel will remain the safest option for the time being.’