Zlatan has missed 41 percent of games since returning to Milanello, but the Rossoneri’s performance is essentially the same with and without him. And the credit is … his too
There are circles that close and others that fail. Ibrahimovic’s didn’t make it. His circle should have closed on Sunday evening at the Stadium, which is the same lawn on which he had closed his season prematurely on 9 May, without imagining the eternity of the absence he would have been forced to. The circle does not close because Ibra will not leave for Turin. Unless last minute miracles, as they always say in these cases.
Leave a Reply