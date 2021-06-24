In the issue of the weekly “Nuovo”, on newsstands from today, we return to the debated question of the paternity of Prince Harry. From the biometric appraisal on the faces made by the criminologist Ezio Denti, published by “Nuovo”, it would appear a high correspondence between Harry and Major James Hewitt, unlike that between Harry and Carlo.

Whose son is he Harry of England? There have been many rumors about the prince’s paternity, especially in the past, also thanks to the considerable character differences of the prince compared to Windsor.

This is why he has always been frowned upon by the most conservative of the Palazzo, let alone today after the Megxit scandals and the scandal interview with Oprah Winfrey with his wife Meghan Markle.

The story is discussed in the issue of “Weekly New” (Cairo Editore) on newsstands from today, Thursday 24 June.

Harry’s paternity: the criminologist’s expertise

The weekly “New” publishes the biometric report on the faces of Harry, Charles and Major James Hewitt (former lover of Lady Diana), carried out by the investigator and criminologist Ezio Denti.

The results are resounding and seem to confirm certain rumors about Harry of England.

Teeth he said that on his face it says the truth father it is not Carlo. The analysis – based on algorithms – therefore identified a remarkable correspondence between the face of the young man and that of Hewitt, while there would be none between Harry and Carlo.

Denti specified that this type of exam has a high reliability and can have legal value: the software analyzes 80 nodal points on the faces and compares them. More precise there is only the DNA test.

When Harry was small, a DNA test was carried out: in the family it was said that Carlo he was the boy’s father, but the result of that examination was never made public.

The love story between Lady Diana and James Hewitt

According to what he had declared Lady Diana in the program BBC “Panorama” she is Hewitt started a relationship in 1986 (Harry, indeed, was born in September 1984).

According to the latest reconstructions, the two would have been together intermittently for about five years, until the major’s transfer to Germany.

The “Daily Mail” said that, at the beginning of their story, Diana he would smuggle him into Kensington Palace by hiding him in the trunk of a car.

The two continued to write letters to each other between 1990 and 1991 while he served as a tank commander during the Gulf War.

The “Sydney Morning Herald” reported the description made by Hewitt about love affair with Lady Diana, full of “frivolity, escapism, walks, laughter and cooking”,