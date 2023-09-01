Long John Isner’s career ends with a match emblematic of everything that has been his path. In the derby with Mmoh, the American gives in to the super tie-break in the fifth set… who knows how long the match would have lasted if they had gone on game by game. Isner, with 16 titles, leaves tennis accompanied by the ovation of the New York public. It takes him almost 4 hours to beat Sascha Zverev in the Altmaier derby. Two hours full of suffering for the number 1 of Germany, who finds himself 1-1 and 4-3 (with break for the opponent), before raising the level of his tennis and finding a string of games that leads him to win in 4 sets.

dimitrov forward

Sascha will face Grigor Dimitrov, who after defeating Molcan (having canceled an infinite series of match points) in the most incredible match of the first round, manages to dominate against Murray. Only 8 games for the Scotsman, who can’t even fight, his specialty. Hurkacz’s sensational collapse: the Polish is dominated by the British Draper. The Briton, who was also world number 38, seemed to be lost, but at almost 22 he is getting his career back on its feet. Super success for Jack, who goes big with a 6-2 6-4 7-5. He will be the one to face Mmoh, in an unprecedented third round between two players who didn’t start with the favors of the forecast. They continue to be seeded, even in the top end of the draw, after the collapse of Ruud, Rune and Tsitsipas in recent days, which paved the way for Novak Djokovic in the bottom end of the draw.