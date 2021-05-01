Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

The Egyptian Ismaili Club announced that its compatriot Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, has been granted honorary membership of the club, as well as his father, in appreciation of their love for the club, but it is strange that the club itself announces the same initiative for the third time in 6 years!

The board of directors of the Egyptian Ismaili decided to grant the honorary membership to Mohamed Salah, the striker of the “Pharaohs” and the Liverpool star, and his father, Salah Hamid Mahrous, in a news that seems to be repeated again. It is strange that the Ismaili had announced, headed by Ibrahim Othman, the awarding of honorary membership to Muhammad Salah and his father in 2018, in appreciation of his announcement. His love for the club and being a role model for the youth of his country.

The most strange thing is that the Ismaili board of directors headed by Muhammad Abu Al-Saud announced the granting of Mohamed Salah the honorary membership in 2015, when he was a player in the Italian ranks of Fiorentina on loan from Chelsea, and for the same reasons, he and his father loved the yellow club.

Salah appeared in a recent meeting on social media channels in which he emphasized encouraging Ismaily during his childhood due to his father’s encouragement for them, describing the team that they were the school of art and engineering during his upbringing with respect to Zamalek.

Salah ruled out ending his career in Egypt during the meeting and stressed that he is not considering retiring at the present time, stressing his focus at the present time on continuing the achievements with his club Liverpool and the Egyptian Pharaohs’ national team.