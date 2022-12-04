On December 4, Russian MMA fighter Magomed Ismailov called on the haters who predicted his defeat in the battle against Alexander Shlemenko to “close the bakery”.

The fighter shared that he was told on the Web that there was no chance of winning if the fight lasted longer than three rounds.

“I worked for five rounds, so everyone who wrote this, who spoke, the bread slicers were closed. And to everyone who supported me, who believed in me, thank you. Eat something tasty for me, we will celebrate together,” Ismailov said.

The fighter emphasized that he had clearly worked out in all five minutes. And he called the fight “an uncompromising felling.” According to Ismailov, he did not retreat, but went forward, imposing a fight on Shlemenko in response.

Magomed Ismailov defeated Shlemenko on Saturday, December 3, and took the exclusive belt of the RCC 13 tournament. Ismailov won by decision with a score of 50:44.

Alexander Shlemenko was dissatisfied with the decision of the judges after the fight. He can’t believe he didn’t win a single round.