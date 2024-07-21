After losing to Mineev, Ismailov admitted that he underestimated his opponent

Russian mixed martial artist (MMA) Magomed Ismailov spoke about his defeat to his compatriot Vladimir Mineev in a boxing match. His comment is quoted by “Championship”.

Ismailov admitted that he underestimated Mineev, who hit hard and well. “Everyone said that I had little chance. I gave myself more. But now I can say with confidence that he is a good boxer,” he said.

Ismailov expressed his respect to his opponent and noted that they had left the past in the past. “He showed himself well today. But in MMA I will still run him over,” the athlete concluded.

The fight between the fighters took place on the night of July 21. Mineev won by unanimous decision. This was the third meeting between the athletes: the first fight in 2018 ended in a draw, and in 2021 Mineev knocked out his opponent.