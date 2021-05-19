Russian mixed style fighter (MMA) Magomed Ismailov in Instagram addressed the Chechens and Dagestanis after the words of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, about his compatriot Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“I would like to appeal to all brothers Dagestanis and Chechens, now is the very moment when you need to find an excuse for each other and move on!” – wrote the athlete. He stated that Kadyrov did not mean anything bad, calling Nurmagomedov a UFC project, and himself an ACA project.

On May 14, Ismailov objected to the head of Kadyrov about Nurmagomedov, who had promised the former champion any fee for a duel with one of the Akhmat club fighters. Then he said that the fighter was not a UFC project, but achieved the championship thanks to perseverance, dedication, hard work and the help of his father.

Nurmagomedov left MMA in October 2020 after defeating American Justin Gage. He stated that he had promised this to his mother. The athlete is a former UFC lightweight champion. On account of his 29 wins in 29 fights.