Mixed style fighters (MMA) Magomed Ismailov and Vladimir Mineev had a fight during the Fight Nights Global Winter Cup tournament, reports TASS…

Mineev, not participating in today’s tournament, ascended the octagon to challenge Ismailov. The latter approached the opponent and entered into a verbal skirmish with him, and then into a fight. Their fans joined the fighters.

As a result, the fighters were separated by the police and riot police.

It is reported that Ismailov received a cut, and the tournament had to be interrupted.

Ismailov and Mineev met in the ring in October 2018 at the Fight Nights Global 90 tournament.

Earlier, 30-year-old Vladimir Mineev had already become a participant in a mass brawl at the tournament. So, in 2017, in Dagestan, Aziz Jumaniyazov kicked Mineev with his foot after the end of the fight, he responded, after which supporters of both fighters jumped into the ring and started a fight.

In turn, the mixed style fighter Magomed Ismailov broke the nose of his rival Alexander Emelianenko during a fight at the ASA tournament in Sochi.