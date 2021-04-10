The outgoing President of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh, was re-elected to a fifth term of five years and won 98.58% of the vote, according to interim results announced by Interior Minister Moamen Ahmed Sheikh on Friday evening.

The minister said on public television that “President Ismail Omar Guelleh gets 167,535 votes, or 98.58%. These are the interim results of the presidential elections on April 9, 2021,” explaining that the final results will soon be issued by the Constitutional Council.

On Friday, voters in Djibouti cast their ballots to elect a president in this strategic small country in the Horn of Africa.

In the face of his generation, the chances of the victory of the only rival candidate, Zakaria Ismail Farah, 56, a businessman new to politics, seemed slim.

About 215,000 registered voters (out of a population of 990,000) were invited between 06:00 and 19:00 (03:00 and 16:00 GMT) to vote at one of the country’s 529 polling stations, most of which are located in the capital, Djibouti.

Friday afternoon, Omar Jileh, who wore traditional clothes, cast his vote and was accompanied by a number of officials, security leaders and journalists. He said he was “very, very confident,” in a brief statement in French.

He added, in Somali, that the vote “took place in good conditions, now we will wait for the results.”

His generation, who has ruled the country for 22 years, has theoretically run for a fifth and final term at the head of the country, which has a strategic location on the borders of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

Under the constitution, those over the age of seventy-five are not allowed to run for elections. It is assumed that this will be the last ballot for the president, his generation that will have passed this age in 2026.