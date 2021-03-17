Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The level presented by Al-Wahda against Al Dhafra, and its deserved 3-0 victory in the “21st round” of the Arab Gulf League, proved that the problem of “Annabi” during the last period was not only a hostage to the coach, but rather the players bear a part of it, as the team, despite the absence of influential elements He presented a distinguished level that guaranteed him the “full mark”, while he missed this spirit in a number of matches, especially in front of Al-Ain in “Round 20”.

Ismail Matar played an influential role in front of Al Dhafra, by standing behind the goals, through the “touch of industry” in the three times, in addition to his wisely leading the team during Al-Shouti.

The French Gregory is also credited with his pragmatism in dealing with the meeting, and pushing for the best and most prepared, so that his “temporary” mission will be successful par excellence, before he hands over the banner to the Dutch Tin Cat, who has always succeeded in building and presenting young faces.

At the level of Al Dhafra, there is nothing new, and while the team rose up against Sharjah and Al Ain, and scored 4 points, which is its first in the second round, it returned to the square of losses, with a third consecutive loss, and at his home this time, and he held his coach, Muhammad Qawid, responsible for the substitute players, as he said after Loss against Al-Wahda: “They cannot provide 50% of what the main players offer.” This is justified on the right side, as the team only knew victory once, during 9 matches in which Qawid was supervised, and collected only 5 points, out of 27 points, from Tied with Al Wasl and Sharjah, and a victory over Al Ain, so that Qawid himself would be more responsible for this reality that “Al Fares” lives, in which the technical change was counterproductive, compared to what his previous coach presented with the team, which became declining in the ranking table by remaining at the 20 barrier. Point, and unless a strong jolt occurs, it may be threatened with a fall.