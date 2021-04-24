Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

The expulsion of the “legend” Ismail Matar, the unit commander in front of Al Rayyan, in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League, Group D, hosted by the Indian city of Goa, caught the attention of the deserved victory of the “Excellencies” with a goal, and scored three valuable points, which enhanced their chances The team to qualify for the round of 16, especially since the expulsion came at the calculated time instead of lost for the second half, and the match is heading to its happy end for “Al-Annabi”, and the referee calculated the mistake of Dami Traore, the Al Rayyan player who obstructed Matar, but the last reaction came. Strong against the opponent, to be the red card waiting for him.

In addition, Ismail in particular, was expected to have an important role in the next two matches of the team against Peruzzi and Goa on Monday and Thursday, in the last two rounds of the group.

And the “strange coincidence” is that the direct expulsion of “Samah” is not the first in the tournament, as he was previously expelled directly, in front of Al Rayyan in the first round, from the first group matches in the “2007 edition”, when Adel Lamy, Al Rayyan player, committed with him. Then wrong.

Samah’s reaction was that he committed a mistake with Lamy without a ball, and he would be expelled and suspended for two matches. In addition, the Disciplinary Committee of the AFC fined him $ 3,000 at the time, and then “Samah” apologized to the Qatari player immediately after the match for the case.

It is worth noting that that match ended with Al-Wehda’s victory with a goal scored by Mohammed Al-Shehhi in the 80th minute, and before Ismail Matar was sent off in the 87th minute.

The irony is that the “2007 edition”, which saw the first “Samah” expulsion, is the best in the history of Al-Wehda’s participation in the tournament, as it reached the semi-finals with a famous goal for rain in particular, in the Al-Hilal goal in the quarter-finals, which ensured a positive tie for the unit 1-1, after In Abu Dhabi, the two teams tied negatively, so Al-Annabi qualified for the semi-finals and deposited on the Iranian account of Sepahan. Will the coincidence continue in the current version, and the unit goes away in the tournament, which is the only benefit in which it competes this season?

It is known that Ismail Matar was known as a role model inside and outside the stadium, and he kept glowing constantly, as he got older, as he presented in the current season during which he reached “38 years”, one of his best seasons in recent years, but the team’s situation in general since the beginning of the season, And the absence of technical stability, led to his exit from local competitions.