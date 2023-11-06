These reports came the day after an official in the Iran-backed movement announced that the two sides recently held a meeting.

Iranian official media said that Haniyeh, who has resided outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, briefed Khamenei on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip as well as developments in the West Bank..

Iranian Tasnim News Agency reported that Khamenei stressed Tehran’s consistent policy of supporting Palestinian factions, without clarifying the date of the meeting..

The Iranian religious establishment warned Israel of “severe consequences” if attacks on the Gaza Strip continued.