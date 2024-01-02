Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh said Tuesday that he is open to a single Palestinian government running Gaza at the same time.a territory controlled by the Islamist movement, and the occupied West Bank.

“We have received numerous initiatives on the internal (Palestinian) situation and we are open to the idea of ​​a national government for the West Bank and Gaza,” Haniyeh said in a televised speech.

Hamas controls the Gaza Strip after winning the 2006 Palestinian elections, which were followed by strong clashes with the Fatah party of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Mahmud Abbas

Multiple attempts at reconciliation between the two factions have failed and Abbas's popularity as head of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank has fallen.

The question of who will govern Gaza is back on the table since the war broke out between Hamas and Israel, which promised to destroy the Palestinian movement.

The United States insists that Palestinians must be part of the postwar administrationbut the future role of the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority remains unclear.

In Haniyeh's speech, broadcast on Al Jazeera, The Hamas chief also referred to negotiations on a possible second truce in fighting.

An earlier truce paved the way for nearly half of the 250 hostages kidnapped in Israel on October 7 were liberated by Gaza militants.

“The enemy's prisoners will only be released under conditions set by the resistance,” Haniyeh said, without giving further details. Some 129 hostages remain captive in Gaza.

AFP