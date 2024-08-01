Thousands of people in Iran today at the funeral of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas political leader killed in Tehran in an attack blamed on Israel. The funeral began with Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Hamas deputy leader in Gaza Khalil al-Hayya addressing mourners in Tehran. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers over Haniyeh’s body at Tehran University in the city center. During the funeral, the airspace in the area was closed due to the presence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran: “We will avenge Haniyeh at the right time”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf reiterated that Iran will avenge Haniyeh’s killing. Iran “will definitely carry out the order of Supreme Leader” Ali Khamenei to avenge Haniyeh, Ghalibaf said. Addressing a crowd chanting “Death to Israel, Death to America,” he added: “It is our duty to respond at the right time and in the right place.”

“All the assassinations carried out by Israel stem from their inability to deal with the resistance on the ground. Israel is making a strategic mistake if it thinks that targeting the leaders of the resistance will change things,” the speaker of the Iranian parliament said. “Israel was wrong to kill Haniyeh. The era of ignorance is over. Israel will pay a high price for its aggression against Iran“.

Hamas: “Haniyeh’s Blood Will Guide Us to Resistance”

“If the Zionist enemy thinks that killing our leaders will weaken our resolve, he is wrong,” Khalil al-Hayya warned during the funeral. “With this new crime, he has once again demonstrated to the world that the Zionist entity is the source of evil. Haniyeh’s blood will lead the way to the unity of the people and resistance for the liberation of Palestine and Jerusalem. We pledge to our nation to continue to resist the Zionist occupation until its end, to return our people to their land, to establish our state and to determine our destiny.”

“Hit Israel”

Directly targeting Israel, in retaliation for the killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran. This is the order that was given by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the New York Times, which cites three Iranian officials briefed on the order, including two members of the Revolutionary Guards, according to whom Khamenei’s order was given during an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Statements by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahucame in an address to the nation in which he stressed that Israel is ”fighting the Iranian axis of evil” in what is a ”war for the existence” of the Jewish state and that he will continue “the hunt for Hamas leaders.”

Meanwhile, the IDF, according to the Times of Israel, confirmed that Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas’s military wing since 2002, was killed last month in an Israeli air strike in the southern part of the Strip. The Jewish state’s army explained that it had obtained intelligence information in the last few hours confirming his death.

Deif was killed in an attack that targeted a compound belonging to Rafa’a Salameh, commander of Hamas’ Khan Yunis Brigade, in the Khan Yunis area on July 13. The next day, the IDF confirmed Salameh’s death, but not officially that of Deif, although intelligence considered it virtually certain that the two were together in the building bombed by fighter jets.