In these almost Ten months of war in the Gaza Strip, Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has justified its harsh offensive against the Palestinian enclave, which has already claimed more than 39,400 lives, claiming that this was the only way to put an end to Hamas’s “military and governmental” capabilities. and avoid another massacre like the one that occurred on October 7.

The Shiite group Hezbollah also became one of the targets of the Hebrew state, since one day after the Hamas attacks they began to open fire on northern Israel in solidarity with their “Palestinian brothers.”

Palestinians inspect the scene after an Israeli raid on displaced people's tents in the Al-Mawasi area of ​​Khan Younis. Photo:EFE

The latest assassination amid the war in Gaza was that of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, which caused outrage among Middle Eastern leaders. and prompted the Islamist group to threaten “significant consequences across the region.”

These are some of the leaders of both groups that Israel has killed in nearly 300 days of war.

Hamas leaders killed since October 7

1. Ismail Haniyeh

Chairman of the political bureau of the Islamist group since 2017 and considered one of its most moderate leaders, he had been living in exile in Qatar since 2019. He is credited with playing a key role in negotiations to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in contrast to the more intransigent stance of the group’s leader in the enclave, Yahya Sinwar.

His death was confirmed on Wednesday, in an attack in Tehran attributed to Israel while he was on an official visit, according to a statement from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.

The leader, who was in Tehran to participate in the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, was killed along with one of his bodyguards at 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday in an attack on his residence in the Iranian capital.

Ismail Haniyeh at the inauguration of Iran's new president. Photo:AFP

2. Saleh al Arouri

Considered number two in the Palestinian group’s political bureau, he was one of the founders of its military wing, the al Qassam Brigades. He was also one of the main intermediaries in the agreement sealed last November for the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

He was held in various Israeli prisons for more than a decade and was released in 2010 on condition of exile. He died in an Israeli bombing on January 2 in southern Beirut, where he had lived since 2018.

3. Marwan Issa

Aged 59, he was the deputy commander of Hamas’s military wing. He was killed in an Israeli airstrike on March 10 that left five dead. in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

He was on the Israeli military’s most wanted list along with Mohamed Deif and Yahya Sinwar. Nicknamed the “Shadow Man” for his penchant for staying out of the spotlight, he was the target of several assassination attempts before the outbreak of the current war.

4. Rafaa Salameh

He joined Hamas in the early 1990s and was appointed commander of the Khan Yunis and Al Qarara battalions of the al Qassam Brigades, under the command of Mohamed Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, who took Issa’s place.

He was killed in an Israeli bombing in the Mawasi humanitarian zone on July 14, which was intended to kill Mohamed Deif, commander in chief of the al Qassam Brigades and considered Hamas’s “number two” within the Strip. His condition has not yet been confirmed, although Israel claims to have more and more evidence that he died in that attack, in which another 90 Palestinians also died.

Hezbollah leaders killed since October 7

1. Fuad Shukr, Hassan Nasrallah’s right-hand man

Described by the Israeli military as the “right-hand man” of the movement’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, and as Hezbollah’s “highest-ranking military commander,” He was killed on Tuesday in a bombing raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut. He was the de facto chief of staff of the Shiite group.

The Shiite group has yet to comment on the alleged death of Shukr, whom Israel holds responsible for the attack that killed 12 children on Saturday in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights, under Israeli occupation.

US offers $5 million to help capture Shukr Photo:U.S. Department of State

2. Mohamed Niamah Nasser

The leader of the Lebanese group’s Aziz Unit, reportedly one of the two most important people in charge of the border strip with Israel, was killed on July 3 in a drone strike on his vehicle outside the southern city of Tyre.

His death was the second blow to the command of a major division in a period of just three weeks.

3. Taleb Sami Abdullah

Known as ‘Abu Taleb’, he commanded Hezbollah’s Nasr unit, one of its three regional divisions in southern Lebanon, and died on June 11 in a bombing against a group of fighters who were in a house in Jouaiyya, also in the south of the country.

Downed missile fired from southern Lebanon, near the town of Kiryat Shmona, near the border between Israel and Lebanon, Photo:EFE

4. Wissam Hassan Taweel

A commander of the elite Radwan Forces, a kind of special troops, became the first high-ranking casualty in Hezbollah’s ranks on January 8 after another targeted attack on his vehicle in the Khirbet al Salam area (south).