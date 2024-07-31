Iranian state TV: “Hamas leader Haniyeh killed in Tehran”

The Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, was assassinated in Tehran: Iranian state television announced the news at dawn today, but did not provide details on how Haniyeh was killed, the Associated Press reports.

Haniyeh, one of the “moderate” leaders, and one of his bodyguards were killed after the building where they were staying was hit, Al Jazeera reported, explaining that the Iranian TV station read a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC statement said Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Hamas leader killed in Tehran

Hamas confirmed the death of its leader in a statement. He was reportedly killed in an Israeli raid on Haniyeh’s residence in Tehran. Haniyeh has been the head of Hamas’s political bureau since 2017. He also served as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority from 2006 to 2007 and as head of the Gaza Strip administration from 2014 to 2017.

Hamas, we will outlive any leader

Hamas is strong enough to survive the death of any of its leaders, movement official Sami Abu Zuhri said, according to the pro-Hamas Shehab news site. “We are waging open war to liberate Jerusalem and we are ready to pay any price,” Zuhri said.

Hamas: Haniyeh killing will not go unanswered

“The assassination of our leader, Ismail Haniyeh, is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered,” said Musa Abu Marzuk, a member of Hamas’s political bureau.

Abu Mazen, ‘Haniyeh killing a cowardly and dangerous act’

“A cowardly act and a dangerous development.” This is how Palestinian President Abu Mazen, quoted by Wafa, condemned the killing of Hamas political leader in Tehran Ismail Haniyeh. Abu Mazen then called on “the Palestinian people and popular forces to unity, patience and firmness in the face of the Israeli occupation.”

Media, ‘Haniyeh killed with a guided missile’

According to the Saudi news agency Al-Hadath, sources said that the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the political bureau of Hamas, was carried out with a guided missile aimed at his place of residence in Tehran. The missile hit its target at 2 a.m. local time.

Russia: “Political assassination absolutely unacceptable”

Russia has denounced the “unacceptable political assassination” of the political leader of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in an attack in Tehran. “This is an absolutely unacceptable political assassination, which will lead to a further escalation of tensions,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told the state news agency Ria Novosti.

Türkiye: ‘Shameful Assassination of Hamas Leader’

Turkey condemned the “shameful assassination” of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, an ally of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We condemn the assassination of Hamas political bureau leader Ismail Haniyeh in a shameful act in Tehran,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that “this attack also aims to extend the Gaza war to a regional dimension.”