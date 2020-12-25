Gauhar Khan has become the bride of Zaid Darbar today. The love story of both of them started in lockdown and by the time the lockdown ended, both of them understood that they were made for each other. That’s why today, on 25 December, they got tied in the bonds of births. The wedding rituals of both of them were continuing from December 22, whose many pictures and videos are becoming viral. At the same time, a video of Gauhar-Zaid’s musical ceremonies has come out, seeing that people do not understand whether they are getting married or divorced!

Ismail Darbar sang ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’

Zaid Darbar is the son of Bollywood’s well-known music director Ismail Darbar. In this sense, Ismail was the father-in-law of Gauhar Khan. In music ceremonies, Ismail Darbar played the magic of his singing and sang many songs. But he sang a song that people are commenting a lot on this viral video.

In this video, Ismail Darbar is singing the song ‘Tadap Tadap Ke Aas Dil Se Ah Nikli Rahi’ from the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Gauhar and Zaid are also seen together on stage and they are also supporting the father during the song. But people have started commenting on the song Ismail is singing. People said that getting married or divorced? The special thing is that this video has also become viral as soon as it has been uploaded, which has got more than 3 and half lakh views so far.

Photos of mehndi and turmeric were also revealed

The wedding rituals of both of them have started on December 22, and Gauhar Khan is indirectly including his fans in the wedding by posting special pictures of each ritual. Pictures of his turmeric and mehndi were also revealed, in which Gauhar looks very beautiful. Fans are very fond of Zaid and Gauhar and now wedding pictures have also come out in which they are really looking beautiful.

