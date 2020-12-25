Veteran musician Ismail Darbar looked happy in his son Zaid’s pre-wedding ceremony. Bigg Boss winner and actor Zaid, who tied the knot with Gauhar Khan on Friday, celebrated his mehndi ceremony with friends and family in Mumbai on Thursday night.

A video of the ceremony saw Ismail going on stage and was heard singing a special song from the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. However, some people were quite confused about the choice of their song. Zaid and Ismail went to ‘Lut Gaye’, a heart breaking story. On this, Instagram users commented and asked if singing such a sad song was the best idea in the celebration of marriage.

Apart from this, many users commented, “Who sings such a song at a wedding?”, “Are you getting married then lost in whose love? Anything?”

Gauhar and Zaid walked out of the venue on Thursday and posed for some photographs to the photographers who had gathered outside. During this time he appeared in henna and colored blue and pink outfits.

Gauhar recently said in an interview to Hindustan Times that she was not thinking about love when she met Zaid, but there was something in Zaid that led her to this. Gauhar reports that Zaid proposed to meet after a month. I met him, we were meeting someone in love and he didn’t even think he would propose to anyone, there was nothing like marriage in his mind. When he asked me, it had no plans. This happened in a flow and within a month of meeting me, he proposed to me, then no other thought came in my mind.

Let us tell you that earlier on December 21, both of them had a ‘Chikasa’ ceremony, whose pictures were shared by Gauhar and Zaid on their Instagram. During the ceremony, both of them were seen in yellow clothes. Sharing photos of their ceremonies, Gauhar and Zaid wrote in the caption, ‘Together we have become a better half. These are our most beautiful moments. The first day of ‘GaZa’ celebration, ‘Chickasaw’.