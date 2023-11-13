Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Algerian Ismail Bennacer, the star of the Italian club AC Milan, confirmed that the Champions League title will return to Italy soon, with the rise in the level of the teams, specifically his team, which was the last to win the title for the Azzurri country, and reached the semi-finals last season.

Bin Nasser’s speech came with the club’s new headquarters officially opening its doors in Dubai under the name “Casa Milan Dubai”, where the star reassured his fans of his return to the stadiums after the injury he suffered at the end of last season during the confrontation with Inter Milan in the semi-finals of the Champions League, and said. “I have come a long way in recovering from the injury, and I expect to begin returning gradually during the middle of next December, and the exact date will be determined at that time, but in general I have improved greatly.”

He continued: “I went through a different experience with the injury. In the beginning, for the first two months, I was not supposed to walk, then I started jogging, then running, until I returned to playing with the ball. There is a positive aspect of the injury, which is that I spent time with my family and took an interest in aspects of life, but my focus at the time was great.” “The current situation is to return again to play with the team.”

Ibn Nasser stressed that playing for Milan means that you must always compete for titles and play to win. He said: “I played in France and there is a good competition and many talents, but in Italy the matter is completely different with an atmosphere, fans and people who live on football. As players, there are many tactical aspects that you acquire and benefit from to develop.”

The player stressed that the return of the Champions League title to Italy is a matter of time after an absence since 2007, and said: “The Italian teams reaching the advanced stages, and playing the final matches in all three continental championships last season, are positive things for us to continue working and developing, and with this effort.” The title will come again sooner or later. As for Milan, it always enters this competition in order to try to win the title given the legacy it has in it.”

In response to the great interest and follow-up of the Algerian football fans towards the national team players in every big and small way, he said: “The Algerian fans are exceptional, and they love their country and the Algerian national team, which is the reason why they always follow our news and support us on all occasions, and for us as players we realize the responsibility we have in order to achieve The results required for them.

He added: “After not qualifying for the last World Cup and early exit from the African Cup of Nations, the current team is able to stand up again, recover from this setback and return to the path of victories and achievements again for sure.”