Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Ismail Ahmed, coach of Al Dhahira team, competing in the first division football league, confirmed that his goal is to develop performance and establish a fighting mentality for the team, in order to prove its ability to be part of the teams competing for the two qualification cards to the “ADNOC Professional League”, stressing that he does not feel any awe of the new position, after his career as a reserve coach for Al Ain team.

He said: “Our goals are clear for the new season. We must improve our performance and establish a strong mentality for the team, so that it can compete for promotion first, or at least prove its presence in the first division league.”

He added: “As for me, I seek to transfer to the team players all the experiences I gained during my career as a football player and what I benefited from the coaches I played under, and for my team to have the same mentality that I used to play the match with, which is represented by the fighting spirit and solidarity with the rest of the team members.”

“I currently have important roles to play, which is to stand by the players, because we represent one family, and we share goals, which are to achieve positive results. As for me, I will be close to all the elements on the list, and I want the players to feel responsible, and I work sincerely in this mission, which I have never hesitated to agree to,” he said.

Ismail Ahmed confirmed that he does not feel intimidated, and said: “I am not afraid. When you do a job, you love it from your heart, and this gives you the ability to feel enjoyment and do it. As for me, I will work on improving the positive aspects of the team, and I am confident that the management will spare no effort in providing support and assistance to us.”

Regarding the team’s preparations for the season that will start next month, the national coach said that the preparations started last week, and that the team has been performing regular training on a daily basis, and is participating in a number of friendly matches, and that the team will be content with holding an internal camp before the start of the season.