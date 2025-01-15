The footballer was transferred to Estoril in the summer, but the green and white team maintains a percentage that the Navarrese team could now have to pay

Ismael Sierra was announced on Tuesday as the new footballer of the Osasuna. The defender of 21 years arrives at the Navarrese team from Estoril Praiaa Portuguese club to which Betis transferred the player’s rights last summer. Osasuna incorporates the footballer for its second team (which competes in Primera RFEF) as a transferred although it incorporates in the operation a purchase option which Betis will be very aware of, which keeps a high percentage of the footballer’s rights.

Ismael Sierra was training under Pellegrini during part of the preseason before signing a contract that linked him to Estoril for three seasons (until 2027). The footballer He has not made his debut in the Portuguese league and he has barely participated in a Taça de Portugal match, having some opportunities with the second team of the Portuguese entity.

Last season the footballer was on loan at Teruel. The Huesca defender entered the Betis youth ranks in 2021 and remained linked to the club until last summer.