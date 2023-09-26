PSV will break open the contract of Ismael Saibari and extend it until mid-2028. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder from Terrassa is experiencing a stormy development this season, but now still had a modest contract that ran until 2025.
PSV will soon sign Saibari until mid-2028, according to sources around the player. Saibari is developing well and recently scored two extremely important goals in the match against Rangers FC, which helped PSV qualify for the Champions League.
Saibari came to PSV from Racing Genk in 2020. The scouts had had their eye on him for some time and when he was nineteen he could be picked up for next to nothing. Just like Johan Bakayoko, the talent needed a decent start-up period in the Kitchen Champion Division to take himself to the next phase in terms of sport. Saibari has now played forty games in the main squad, in which he scored three goals and four assists.
Saibari, born in Terrassa, Catalan, grew up largely in Belgium and has Moroccan roots. He recently made his debut for Morocco, after already shining during the Africa Cup of Nations junior tournament last summer. There he won the title with Morocco.
