Ismael miranda is going through a complicated situation, as he has had to return to ICU in a hospital in San Juan (Puerto Rico) due to complications in your health. This was announced by the salsero’s family through a statement published on Instagram last Saturday, February 6.

The letter details that after having presented a slight improvement, on February 5, the Puerto Rican singer and songwriter He had an alteration in “his oxygenation and arterial gases”, for which “the doctors decided to transfer him to the intensive unit in order to provide him with the necessary care.”

Similarly, the Miranda Batlle family He addressed the followers of Ismael Miranda to ask them to pray for the speedy recovery of the ‘Niño Bonito de la Salsa’.

Ismael Miranda returns to ICU

“At this time, as a family, we ask all of you to continue praying for Ismael’s health and ask that God give the doctors the necessary wisdom to provide him with the necessary treatment for his speedy improvement and he can leave the hospital, to be able to have it at home and that he can enjoy with his family, friends and the public that loves him so much, “the statement reads.

Ismael Miranda is operated on after a stroke

At the end of January, it was reported that Ismael Miranda had to undergo emergency surgery for a stroke. “Ismael underwent surgery on the recommendation of his doctor due to complications in the cerebellum. The operation ended at 12:30 am with a favorable result, “said the artist’s family through a statement on Instagram.

Ismael Miranda was hospitalized last Friday, January 22, for severe headaches and dizziness. Photo: Ismael Miranda Instagram

