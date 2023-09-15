Ismael La Rosa stars in Surviving the Andes, the story of the athletes who spent more than 70 days in the mountains before being rescued in 1972. “It is a wonderful life lesson, it reflects how a society should function if we respect and protect each other” , says about the drama after the crash of the Uruguayan Air Force flight.

The actor plays the prestigious doctor and lecturer Roberto Canessa, one of the rugby players who decides to walk for ten days to seek help in 40 degrees below zero. “They find out that they are not going to be rescued and they make the decision to leave on their own. It is a story of resilience and hope. “They had to make transcendental decisions and others that were even… controversial,” he maintains. The group of students who “had it all” (as Canessa describes) had to reach limits to survive. “They were from a Catholic school, but after going on expeditions and exhausting the possibilities they had to make decisions, such as feeding on the deceased. They called my character, the doctor, ‘the muscle’ not only because of his physique but because of his mental strength. I couldn’t talk to him, but I’ve read everything I could find. His love for his mother and the thought that he could not allow him to suffer the loss of a child made him hold on.”

Ismael La Rosa says that he leaves each performance at the Melitón Carvajal auditorium in Lince moved. It happens with live music and projections. “Last year I made The Son, a very profound work about depression. There were people waiting for me and they hugged me crying. “That’s what theater does, it mobilizes you,” he adds and gives his opinion about the situation. “In Peru we are our worst critics, especially on social networks, we believe we are vigilantes. We would have to see what we do to improve the country. We must look at each other as an ally, because it is important as a society to evolve. First, seek to be the best version of yourself.”

The actor along with Virna Flores continues with academika.pe. “We work a little with Pronabec, but they have changed ministers and directors about 400 times, so now it is complicated. But I don’t depend on anything, I prefer not to wait,” he comments and tells us about the possible return of Konteneres, with a space for plays. “It is part of a beautiful project because for us it is a priority to have a center, a single cultural entertainment place, that is what we are putting together, we need spaces and raise our level of consciousness through art.”

In that sense, he regretted the lack of recognition of actors like Mariela Trejos, with whom he worked in ‘La rica Vicky’. “Tremendous actress, she made me extremely sad. When we had ‘Factory of Dreams’ we helped older actors who were in bad conditions, but that should be part of having an Actor’s House, where they can go to retire and be calm. You have to work for it.”

