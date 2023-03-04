The interpreter remembered for “La rica Vicky” does another job, a bit risky, in addition to being an actor. Here we tell you everything about the other facet of ishmael la rosa.

ishmael la rosa He is one of the most remembered actors on Peruvian television, since he was one of the protagonists of the telenovela “rich vicky“, for which he met his partner Virna Flores. But if you think that all these artists do is work as actors, you would be wrong. For example, he had another occupation, which he took up again years later. Do you know what he does outside of TV? We tell you everything in this note.

What does Ismael La Rosa do outside of TV?

Not many remember, but ishmael la rosa came to “rich vicky” without having studied acting or being close to that world. This was revealed in an interview for the YouTube channel of Carlos Orozco: “A friend from college called me, who was a model, and was going to do a commercial. She calls me and she tells me that at her work, the boy my type had had not arrived and she asked me if I wanted to do it (act). I told her that now and asked when they paid, at that moment she told me 20 dollars, or 20 soles I think it was, I don’t remember anything”. As a result of this spot that never came to light, the director of the novel was able to meet him.

At that time, in addition to studying, ishmael la rosa was dedicated to being firefighter. “ANDI had wanted to be a firefighter since I was little. On August 13, 1995, I officially registered as an applicant. After a training course, I graduated as a sectionalist“said the actor for TV Sol magazine on March 2, 1998.

Ismael La Rosa is also a firefighter. Photo: composition LR/TV Sol/Ismael La Rosa/Instagram

How did your training as a firefighter help you care for your daughter during an emergency?

in the program Miracles Leiva “life and miracles“, the journalist interviewed ishmael la rosa and one of the questions was about his biggest fear. To which the actor replied that this was possibly when his daughter, who was born prematurely, got sick when she was a baby.

“In the United States, when they are born prematurely they are put on an apnea monitor, which sounds if their breathing or heart rate drops. So one day I woke up around three in the morning, as if with anguish, and the sound began. (I see my daughter) and she was with her fists like this and turning around, foam at the mouth, purple.”the actor recounted.

He mentioned that it was there when his preparation as firefighter helped him deal with such a situation. “I thank God that I am a firefighter because at that moment there was no fear, fear, paralysis. In microseconds, I grabbed her, turned her around, told Virna: ‘Pass me the respirator, pass me I don’t know what, pass me I don’t know how much, and call 911.’ And when 911 arrived, she was already safe. In the end that was nothing, it was a reflection,” said La Rosa.