The actor Ismael La Rosa made a request to the Peruvian Government so that the volunteer firefighters receive the vaccine against the COVID-19. Through a live link with the America program today, he spoke together with a representative of the institution from the Garibaldi 7 company.

The artist, who also belongs to the Volunteer firemen, demanded that it be confirmed when the immunization of his companions will be carried out. He considers that they are not giving them the priority they deserve for risking their lives by being in the front line.

He said that a large number of firefighters have been victims of the coronavirus. “The firefighters are in the first phase, but they don’t tell us the date (of vaccination). More than 2,600 are already infected, we have several deceased and several in ICU. My sponsor, Mario Cassaretto, has been in intensive care for about 46 days. This expands to family members, ”he said.

He denounced that they do not have the “implements to attend covid emergencies”, which places them in a vulnerable situation. “Firefighters are volunteers, and we deserve respect, courage, and prioritization. They cannot leave us as the last wheel of the car ”, added the Peruvian actor.

Then he addressed the president Sagasti and to Minister council. “Please, it is a kind and civic request, we need to be prioritized,” he said.

This Tuesday, March 23, the commander of the General Corps of Voluntary Firefighters of Peru (CGBVP), Luis Antonio Ponce La Jara, announced that the tentative date for the vaccination of the members of the institution is from April 12 to 16.

Ismael La Rosa, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.