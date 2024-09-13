Ismael Zambada García is already in New York. El Mayo pleaded not guilty this Friday in his first appearance in the Brooklyn court, the same one where Joaquín García was convicted. El Chapo Guzmán and Genaro García Luna, Mexico’s Secretary of Public Security during the government of Felipe Calderón. The 76-year-old drug lord was transferred on Thursday from the border city of El Paso (Texas), where he had been detained since his capture on July 25, and is accused of 17 counts for crimes including drug trafficking, organized crime, illegal possession of firearms and money laundering.

Zambada appeared in a gray, short-sleeved shirt and limped out of the courtroom after appearing before Magistrate Judge James Cho, the equivalent of a pretrial judge, according to early reports. “We allege that El Mayo built and directed the Sinaloa Cartel’s decades-long network of manufacturers, killers, traffickers and money launderers who are responsible for kidnapping and murdering people in both the United States and Mexico, and importing lethal quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “He now joins many other cartel leaders facing charges in a U.S. court for the immeasurable harm they have caused to families and communities across the country.”

Francisco Navarro, who heads the prosecution team, referred to Zambada during the hearing as “one of the most powerful drug lords, if not the most powerful,” according to quotes collected by Reuters. El Mayo was represented by the same lawyers who defended him in Texas, Frank Perez and Ray Velarde. After being declared a “danger to the community” by the US authorities, the founder and drug lord of drug lords of the Sinaloa Cartel will remain in custody until it is determined whether his case will go to trial or if he will avoid sitting in the dock after negotiating a plea agreement. His plea of ​​“not guilty” does not condition or close the door to either possibility.

“After 35 years, this tyranny is coming to an end,” said Christie Curtis, acting assistant director of the FBI. Seven weeks after his unexpected capture at a rural airport in Santa Teresa, a small border community of 6,000 inhabitants in New Mexico, the United States pushed for El Mayo to be tried in New York, where one of the most ambitious judicial files against the Sinaloa Cartel has been opened. The accusation dates back to 2009 and was the same one for which El Chapo was tried a decade later. The case, which includes crimes committed since the 1980s, has been updated to include new crimes attributed to the criminal organization. As part of this legal offensive, Zambada was accused last February of trafficking fentanyl, the drug that is at the center of Washington’s crusade against drug trafficking and causes tens of thousands of deaths in that country every year.

If the case goes to trial, the revelations could be explosive. The United States is expected to present detailed information on the cartel’s latest activities and its alliances with officials and politicians, as well as its extensive network in around 50 countries that make it one of the most feared criminal forces in the world. “Numerous witnesses have testified, including during the trials against El Chapo and the corrupt former Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Luna, that corruption at all levels was necessary for the defendant’s criminal enterprise to function so effectively and on such a large scale,” the prosecution said in a document to which this newspaper has had access. “From local police officers who escorted drugs through Mexico to corrupt officials who reported military actions against the cartel, thwarted capture operations and warned the cartel of proceedings and investigations against it,” it added.

Zambada’s answers during the last court hearing were short and monosyllabic. He limited himself to answering “yes” and “no” to Judge Cho’s questions. The next hearing is scheduled for noon on October 31, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Brian Cogan, the judge who led the trials against El Chapo and García Luna, is also expected to be in charge of his trial. The Prosecutor’s Office stated in a document that the crimes charged against the accused merit “the death penalty or life imprisonment,” as well as several additional sentences of dozens of years in prison for more than a dozen drug trafficking charges. His fate is in the hands of the U.S. justice system.

