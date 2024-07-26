The power and fame of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada Within the Sinaloa Cartel it was so important that around 50 corridos were composed in his nameand where they narrated their past as well as their journey in the world of drug trafficking.

“Are you from Sinaloa? No, buddy, Sinaloa is mine.”This is how one of his corridos that became the most popular in Mexico begins, where ¡Iban por el del Sombrero!, ¡Del Salado para el Mundo!, and others also stand out.

In each one, his life was detailed, his town was mentioned. The Alamoin the office of the syndicate of The salty in Culiacanand his family, without allowing those who are detained to pass.