On the afternoon of July 25, the drug trafficker was arrested Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, co-founder of the Sinaloa Cartel, in Texas, United States.

Security authorities in Mexico and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) confirmed to The universal from Mexico the arrest of the capo, as well as Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera, ‘El Chapo’.

There are reports that both drug lords have turned themselves in to US authorities.

According to the news agency Reuters, Ismael Mario Zambada Garcia and Joaquin Guzman Lopez are in the custody of the United States.

The information was confirmed by two sources familiar with the operation.

According to the DEA’s file, ‘El Mayo’ Zambada was one of the most wanted drug lords and a reward of up to 15 million dollars was offered for information leading to his arrest.

The U.S. State Department notes that “Zambada Garcia is unique in that he has spent his entire adult life as a major international drug trafficker, but has never spent a day in jail.”

Last May, the DEA warned that Ismael Zambada is “not in good health” and the leadership of the faction he heads is “in doubt.” In its 2025 National Drug Assessment, the DEA also describes the Sinaloa Cartel as an organization without a single leader. Instead, it states, The cartel operates as an “umbrella” model that encompasses “four distinct but cooperating criminal organizations.”

One of those four organizations is the one headed by El Mayo, whom the authority describes as “co-director of the Sinaloa Cartel for more than three decades.” However, it points out the existence of reports according to which Zambada “is in poor physical health, which calls into question the leadership of his faction.”

Developing news, expect an update soon…

El Universal (Mexico) / Group of American Newspapers (GDA)