Thursday, January 18, 2024, 00:47







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

With the presence in Murcia of the philosopher Ismaël Diadié Haïdara, and the screening of 'To the books and to the women I sing' (María Elorza, 2022) and a subsequent debate between the filmmaker and Manuel Nicolás, it will start on Monday, January 29, at the Regional Film Library…