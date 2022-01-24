The Peruvian theater is in mourning. On January 23, the actor and playwright passed away Ishmael Contreras. The renowned artist had more than 50 years of experience, particularly performing plays for children. His participation in novels is also remembered. the last one was The Vilchez, from América Televisión, and movies like The Gospel of the Flesh, by Eduardo Mendoza.

The wake will be held in the Virgen de Fátima church, located on Malecón Avenue, on reservation 915, Miraflores. It will be held on Monday, January 24 from 2.00 pm

Who was Ismael Contreras?

The artist was recognized mainly for his work as an actor, playwright and director. He graduated from the National Higher Institute of Dramatic Art in 1970. In 1985 received an award granted by the Municipality of Limaas well as a mention in the Andres Bello International Award.

He was the founder of Grupo Abeja, a theatrical group that was created in 1971. He wrote and directed multiple theatrical productions there. He was also part of the Palosanto cultural association, theater and communication. This celebrated its 50th anniversary in artistic activity.

Among the feature films in which he participated are Maruja in hell (1983), And if I saw you, I don’t remember (2001), Eyes that don’t see (2003), The gospel of the flesh (2013), Yawar Wanka (2014) , The Devil’s Face (2014), and The Hollow (2015).

The death of Ismael Contreras

The Palosanto association communicated the death of the actor on its social networks. They made a farewell post and they explained respiratory arrest due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis as the reason for death.

“His strength was leaving him, fatigue invaded him at the slightest effort, but he continued constantly enjoying the family, writing and organizing his projects,” reads the statement.

“Ismael, your life has been a great work, you leave a fruitful production for the benefit of our children and society. We appreciate and honor your life. Today the curtain closed, we send you an eternal applause to heaven”.

The Teatro La Plaza Instagram account also shared the news. They shared a black and white image of Ismael, taken during his time in Much Noise About Nothing, a Shakespeare play that was staged multiple times in Lima, Peru.

“We say goodbye with much love to the great Ismael Contreras. Teacher, manager, director, playwright, composer, actor and a beautiful person”, reads the publication. “Our thanks for your work delivered to the Peruvian theater, and your special dedication to theater for children. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Ismael Contreras was an important actor in the world of Peruvian theater. Photo: Instagram capture