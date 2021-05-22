Mercedes Milá, his “television mother”, considers him extremely clever. And the truth is that this 46-year-old from Cádiz with eternal bangs, winner of the first ‘Big Brother’, actor and stand-up comedian, is a naval engineer and has three master’s degrees. But now what is losing it is the Stock Market. It has been watching the markets for two years through six screens. And so far he has managed to “not lose.” Ismael Beiro recounts his new passion in a book entitled ‘Life is trading’.

-Good thing he’s not a geek …

– Well, I’m very freaky for some things. For example, superstitions. I never go under scaffolding. I’d rather go down the road and get hit by a car.

-And do you have a talisman when investing?

-Yes, a keychain with a Wall Street bull. It was given to me by one of the best ‘traders’ in the world, Rubén Vilela. I always carry it in my pocket and it seems that things are going better for me.

– How did you get the vice of ‘trading’?

– The Stock Market has always attracted me, but I was scared. Everything changed when the Mainats called me to present ‘Trader Channel’ on YouTube. I suggested they give me a course on investments. As an engineer, I am passionate about graphics. At night I go to see how Asia starts … If this were good for me, I would continue doing monologues, because on a stage is where I feel alive, but better after midnight, which is when they stop the markets.

– You are not falling into addiction?

– Well, I’m already addicted to work. When I was a beach coordinator in Cádiz, I had to work six hours and I gave him twelve. And on TV the same. I am an agonies of the job.

-And how are you doing with your nose? Didn’t you lose it in your motorcycle accident?

-Yes, I suffer from anosmia, that’s why I have more intuition than smell. Have I ever gotten dizzy from not smelling a butane gas leak.

-Before playing the Stock Market, did you go to bingo?

-Financial markets can have a gambling sense if you don’t know how to control it. But that’s what ‘psychotrading’ is for, which is good risk management. If one day you have failed an operation, do not insist. The problem is trying to get it back. I go little to bingo but I don’t miss a Tuesday or Friday to cast the Euromillion. I dream of him touching me.

-You already had 20 million pesetas in ‘Big Brother’. What did you invest them in?

-Eight I gave to the Treasury because I was sorry, heh, heh … And with the rest I bought my mother a house, which is the best investment I have ever made. Not for having the house, but for having my mother happy in a house.

-With your skills of persuasion, have you thought about dedicating yourself to politics?

-I have acquaintances who are great political representatives of this country who always tell me: ‘We love you as the mayor of Cádiz.’ Maybe when I get the EuroMillion … I would make Cádiz the Miami of Europe. It would gain ground from the sea and would build hotels, pontoons, beach bars. It would create 15,000 jobs.

– And it would take away some of its charm.

– If you want charm, go to the island of La Graciosa. Charming and starving or your children working? Cádiz is the capital with the most unemployment in Spain.

– Has the Stock Market or life treated you better?

– Life, because I have been able to continue in it after a traffic accident and more than a thousand problems.