Ismael Beiro (50 years) has broken his silence after being involved in a controversy that links him to an alleged scam case. The complaint, filed by her childhood friend, Alicia Rodríguez, has shocked her followers and have questioned her reputation. For this reason, the Cadiz has presented its position through an exclusive statement for ‘Outdoor’.

“Nothing that has been published is adjusted to reality,” says the former Big Brother Conconcursor, criticizing the lack of rigor and contrast of information. In addition, Beiro regrets that his name has been stained by Rodríguez’s accusations without any test and ensures that they lack foundation: “A story has been built without respecting the truth, damaging my reputation irresponsibly,” he said.

In an interview with the ‘on everyone’s mouth’ program, Alicia Rodríguez He accused Ismael Beiro of having cheated him with 100 thousand euros under the promise of an investment. The demand was admitted to process by the Court of Instruction number 3 of Cádiz, which has put the Cadiz in the eye of the media hurricane.

As for Rodríguez’s accusations, the former candidate for mayor of Cádiz has indicated that he never intended to cheat her and has assured that he hopes that justice will clarify any questions about him: «I fully trust justice to clarify any questions that someone try to sow about me ». In addition, he informed that he has initiated legal, both civil and criminal actions, against those who have defamed him, as well as against the media that have disseminated the accusations without properly contrasting them.









«I demand the immediate cessation of false and malicious information. If this situation persists, it will only aggravate the judicial path already undertaken. Those who have participated in this defamation campaign should know that justice takes, but arrives. I am convinced that the truth will emerge and, evidently, it will have its consequences, “he sentences and adds that” justice takes but arrives. I am convinced that the truth will emerge and, evidently, you will have its consequences.

Finally, Beiro also wanted to send a message to his detractors: “To those who have tried to trample my honor, I can only tell you the following: my honor is not for sale, but I do believe that there is a price that those who have tried to destroy it will have to pay” , concludes.