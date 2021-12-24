The grenade is leaving holidays at the best time of the season. Robert Moreno’s team lives its happier days after a very hesitant start. He has accumulated five games undefeated (11 points out of 15) and has won his last three games at home against Alavés (2-1), Mallorca (4-1) and Atlético de Madrid (2-1). The triumph before the mattress team, in addition, he has reaffirmed Isma ruiz as an alternative of guarantees for the first team.

The canterano was the Moreno’s bet to replace Gonalons, ahead even of Monchu and Eteki. His answer on the grass was at the height of the demands of the rival and the party. The 20-year-old young midfielder has left behind the knee problems that have had him standing for many weeks and emerges as a solution for him Nasrid midfield, which has been greatly diminished in recent months due to injuries.

Until this Wednesday, Isma ruiz I had only participated in two league games (4 minutes against Sevilla and 31 against Real Madrid) and in one of Cup (45 ‘against Mancha Real). Against Atlético he entered the eleven and passed the exam with a note.

After the meeting, the staff began a few days of vacation to celebrate the Christmas holidays. The players have been located by the club for the next one Tuesday 28, day on which they must undergo the previous PCR tests at the beginning of training. It will be the Wednesday 29 when Robert Moreno and your players start preparing the first meeting 2022 against Elche at the Martínez Valero (Sunday 2, 4:15 pm).