Islands The sale of the entire island will begin in Helsinki

17.9. 14:00

In Helsinki sales of the entire island begin. This is Hylkysaari, located in front of Helsinki, which the state Senate properties sell to the best bidder. The tender is open until October 29.

Hylkysaari is located next to Korkeasaari, and the islands are connected by a bridge. The distance to the center of Helsinki is about two kilometers.

If all goes according to expectations, the Kruunusillat tramway, which will be completed in 2026, will also give additional impetus to Hylkysaari.

The distance from Hylkysaari to the nearest stop of the new tramway will be less than a kilometer with these views.

Hylkysaari covers an area of ​​more than 3.6 hectares and is sold with all its buildings. The buildings were completed between 1810 and 1985.

HS reported sales on the island in July.

Wreck Island the area is designated for recreational use under the current town plan, and the plan allows for the construction of public buildings, as well as essential housing.

“Our goal is to find a buyer who sees the uniqueness of the island and knows how to appreciate a culturally and historically valuable site. In addition, we want to ensure the candidate’s ability and resources to own a culturally and historically valuable island in a central location in Helsinki, ”says the Senate’s sales manager in charge of selling the property. Jenna Kiukkonen in the bulletin.

The island is being sold because the state no longer has any use for it.

Among other things, a pilot station operated on the island from 1900 to 1962. The most visible landmark of the island is the pilot barracks building completed in 1910.

Later, the Finnish Maritime Museum operated in the barracks from 1973 to 2007.