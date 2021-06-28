“When personal interest replaces public service, society collapses under the weight of corruption”

Ken poirot

The first time I heard the term “islands of integrity” it was from my dear friend Alejandro Landero, who told me about the concept put forward by Luis Moreno Ocampo as president of Transparency International.

This concept was presented as a proposal for a gradual, regional and specific solution to gradually solve the serious problem of political and social corruption.

I liked the concept so much that I have adopted it throughout my life to propose a hopeful proposal when it seems that everything is broken in both my community, my company and those of my neighbors, partners and friends.

There is no “little corruption” or “medium honesty”, clearly, dishonesty as well as honesty have effects equal to the graph of the asymptote, 2 curves, one positive towards infinity that goes up and another negative that is It collapses and its background seems infinite, they do not touch and they seem so close, but they are totally different.

The loss of confidence by the population towards a government, a ruler, a politician or a leader, cause exponential multiplicative effects, since a corrupt man generates mistrust, frustration and rejection, on the other hand, an honest leader has an effect the same, but in a positive way.

Even when society does not manifest it, a corrupt system degrades and demerits the value of everything, starting with the individual, his capacity for action, those of his community, his government and his environment.

It is enough to see the rickety and frightening infrastructure that our country has, the terrible maintenance, the poor quality of its buildings and the terrible service they provide us.

The worst thing is that the guilty have normalized their actions and even criticize and flee from the bad conditions in which they find themselves. It is common to see politicians who have stolen and misinvested public funds, run to buy properties abroad, Miami, Houston, among other destinations, criticizing and pointing out how bad Mexico is.

I say that things could be better, the approach of the islands of integrity is true and it works. Just as we strive and enjoy having a clean, orderly home, if we start at home we have the first island of integrity.

It has happened to all of us that, when remodeling a room in the house, it is almost necessary to change the furniture, and thus when we see a beautiful section, we are dragged and committed to improving everything.

In the same way, if as a society, we begin to commit ourselves, to get involved in specific issues, for example, our community, our neighborhood, our environment, in neighborhood associations even in local governments, and we dedicate a small fraction of our time and possibilities to attend to what happens in the immediate space we can aspire to have a small island of integrity although I say that the first island of integrity must be oneself and spread it to our family and from then on.

A colony, a municipality, an institution, a company, etc. They can be islands of integrity and their consolidation, in addition to bringing well-being, will generate hope since it can be replicated in their doing, in their actions, in their projection and their intentions that must always be focused on the search for the common good.

The islands of integrity must be cared for, cared for and protected and when they are consolidated, replicate them, with solidarity and subsidiary support, taking the best examples and practices from each other.

Sooner or later it will be possible to reach several islands that will form an archipelago of integrity and will eventually consolidate into a continent.

Each society, each leadership and each citizen of the islands will have their own merit, but if it is achieved, the intercommunication between these islands will become organic since the issues will become public and as they are public they belong to everyone.

I am convinced that we can, that we deserve and that we must believe and work for a better tomorrow, where our passing leaves a mark and then, when we wake up, we will realize that we will stop being spectators and we will become citizens of that, our “island integrity ”.