The Climate Summit organized by the United States closed this Friday with redoubled international commitments and the drawing of a future in which millions of jobs will be generated, many of them in sectors “not yet imagined” such as “islands of energy“to stop global warming.

“There will be people working in fields that we have not yet imagined in farms and factories, in laboratories and universities,” said US President Joe Biden, in his speech this Friday, highlighting the “opportunity” that opens up to create “millions of jobs. well paid “all over the world.

In turn, Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, warned that the technologies “used today will not achieve the ambitious goals” of reducing greenhouse gases, which will require a “huge joint investment” by the sector public and private.

“There will not be a politician, no matter how demagogue or capable he is, who is going to change the way the markets are moving” towards a sustainable and green economy, recognized John Kerry, special envoy of the climate of President Biden, host of the conference, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About 40 heads of state and government will participate in the summit on climate change, by videoconference. Photo: EFE

International cooperation

During the summit, the more than 40 invited world leaders were reeling off their projects to accelerate plans to reduce polluting gas emissions and move towards a sustainable economy.

Biden applauded the willingness shown by all attendees, citing as an example the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing diplomatic tensions between Washington and Moscow.

“President Putin and I have our disagreements, but he is talking about how to capture carbon from space. It makes perfect sense: as much as the president of Russia and I disagree, those two great nations can cooperate to achieve solutions.” added the head of the White House.

The President of Russia. Vladimir Putin participated in the summit on climate change, despite the diplomatic clash with the United States. Photo: DPA

Some of the large emitters of toxic gases such as the United States and Japan announced this Thursday new goals to cut your emissions and reach climate neutrality in 2050, something that the European Union (EU) also assumed and which other powers, such as China and Russia, have promised to approach.

On this second day of the summit, the president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, intervened, celebrating the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement against climate change, which it had left under the presidency of Donald Trump (2017-2021).

“That is the only way to overcome this existential threat of our time,” Sánchez said in his speech about the need for American leadership.

“The world is asking us to end the expansion of fossil fuels. We want to say that we listen and are determined to take action,” Sánchez stressed.

Goodbye to coal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised that by 2025 his country will “no longer burn coal” in its power plants and that by the end of the decade “a third” of the supply will come from renewable energy.

Windmills in Tokyo, Japan. Wind energy, a bet against climate change. Photo: REUTERS

Meanwhile, the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, presented her project of “islands of energy”, a structure in the North Sea dedicated to the production of clean electricity.

“Imagine you are flying across the North Sea. Hundreds of wind turbines appear on the horizon. As you approach, you see an island, an island creating clean electricity, clean fuels, green innovation for millions of European households,” Frederiksen outlined .

Distant goals

During his keynote speech at the summit on Thursday, Biden pledged to accelerate the reduction of U.S. emissions to between 50% and 52% by 2030 from 2005 levels, double the initial target under the Accord. from Paris.

However, and despite the tone of renewed optimism, leaders recognized the difficulty of the task.

“Is that enough? No, but it’s the best we can do today and proof that we can start moving forward,” Kerry acknowledged.

